Dj 2Billion RT @Sport24news: Who should be appointed as the new @KaizerChiefs head coach? https://t.co/KU8L4ktArc 4 days ago Humble one RT @Sport24news: Disgruntled @KaizerChiefs fans have taken to Twitter to demand that Gavin Hunt be appointed as the new head coach after th… 5 days ago Sport24Soccer Disgruntled @KaizerChiefs fans have taken to Twitter to demand that Gavin Hunt be appointed as the new head coach a… https://t.co/U57rIl6ODb 5 days ago Sport24 Disgruntled @KaizerChiefs fans have taken to Twitter to demand that Gavin Hunt be appointed as the new head coach a… https://t.co/8YUckQP6zH 5 days ago Sport24 Who should be appointed as the new @KaizerChiefs head coach? https://t.co/KU8L4ktArc 5 days ago