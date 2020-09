You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile



Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 22 hours ago Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight



Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published on August 9, 2020 Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea



Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on August 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Arsenal and Chelsea target David Alaba could leave Bayern Munich this summer with no progress made over contract extension David Alaba could reportedly be sold by Bayern Munich as talks over a new contract with the defender continue to come to a standstill. The Austria...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this