‘Harry Kane is still worth £150m’ – Former Tottenham star hits back at claims striker is ‘no longer world-class’

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Jamie O’Hara has hit back at claims Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is no longer world-class, and insists he is ‘still worth £150million’. talkSPORT host and pundit Tony Cascarino made that claim on the Weekend Sports Breakfast after Kane’s quiet outing in England’s 1-0 win over Iceland, which was then followed by another no-show […]
