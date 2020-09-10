‘Aubameyang wouldn’t have signed new Arsenal contract if Arteta wasn’t in charge’ – David Ornstein says head coach was ‘absolutely pivotal’ in convincing striker to stay

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels



Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 hour ago Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-running contract saga has come to a close,with the Arsenal captain making the commitment to stay at the London club. The31-year-old has signed a three-year contract,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 hours ago Firefighters saved a nine-month-old puppy when he got his head stuck in a recliner couch



Firefighters were able to free a nine-month-old puppy when he got his head stuck in a recliner couch at his home in Ramapo, New York. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:27 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this