‘Aubameyang wouldn’t have signed new Arsenal contract if Arteta wasn’t in charge’ – David Ornstein says head coach was ‘absolutely pivotal’ in convincing striker to stay

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was ‘pivotal’ to getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new contract across the line. That’s according to transfer insider David Ornstein, who told talkSPORT the new deal may not have happened at all if Arteta was not the club’s head coach. Arsenal are expected to end nervous Gooners’ agonising wait and announce Aubameyang’s […]
