Both teams to score at Watford vs Middlesbrough 10/11 for Friday’s Championship opener Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: Championship Market: Both teams to score Odds: 10/11 @ 888sport With the Championship making its return to action on Friday night, Watford will start life in the second-tier when they host Middlesbrough from behind closed doors. Starting with the hosts, while Watford might have started life under new boss Vladimir Ivić with a 3-1 hammering […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

