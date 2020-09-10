Global  
 

Tottenham vs Everton to see Harry Kane battle James Rodriguez but Premier League fixture not looking good for Carlo Ancelotti’s side

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 September 2020
There was a time when a Mourinho vs Ancelotti clash would have been a Milan derby, or PSG vs Real Madrid. But Tottenham vs Everton? Perhaps it’s a sign of the power of the Premier League’s middle classes, or just how far the status of these two managerial doyens has fallen. Either way, it’ll be […]
