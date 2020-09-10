Tottenham vs Everton to see Harry Kane battle James Rodriguez but Premier League fixture not looking good for Carlo Ancelotti’s side

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho says signing striker is top priority



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:31 Published 2 days ago FPL gameweek 1 tips: Who to pick for the opening round



If you’re looking to get a head start on your friends in this season’s FantasyPremier League, you’ll need to know which players are worth backing from thestart. To help, PA has developed a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton



Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources English Premier League side Everton sign Columbian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on two-year deal The 2014 World Cup golden boot winner rejoins Carlo Ancelotti at Everton after having played under the Italian manager at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Zee News 5 days ago





Tweets about this