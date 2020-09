Kershaw says extra-inning rule 'not real baseball' Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Even though the Dodgers are 5-1 this season in extra innings, ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw isn't a fan of the rule putting a runner at second base to start the inning, calling it "not real baseball." 👓 View full article

