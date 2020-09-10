|
MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCS
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
MLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
