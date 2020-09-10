Global  
 

MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCS

Thursday, 10 September 2020
MLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Big Things Are Happening At Globe Life Field

Big Things Are Happening At Globe Life Field 01:32

 It doesn't get much bigger than the World Series...

