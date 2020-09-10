Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets thanks in part to Kawhi Leonard's game-high 30 points. It’s the 6th time Kawhi has scored 30 or more already this The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets thanks in part to Kawhi Leonard's game-high 30 points. It’s the 6th time Kawhi has scored 30 or more already this postseason . Nikola Jokic had 26 for Denver but Jamal Murray only had 18, and the Nuggets were held to just 85 points. After the game Kawhi said they still have work to do this series. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Kawhi's impressive performance and what it means for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 👓 View full article

