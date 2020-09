When a Joe Rogan kick destroyed UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou’s power record – at the age of 51 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Most UFC fans know about Joe Rogan through his extremely popular podcast and his commentary work with UFC. But Rogan is more than just a fan with a microphone – he knows what he’s talking about from experience. Rogan, 53, is a black belt in Brazilian ju-jitsu, taekwondo, and karate. He’s decorated to say the […] 👓 View full article

