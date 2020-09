You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener



Week 1 features the first game ever to involve two quarterbacks in their 40s: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:20 Published 3 days ago Brady, Bucs Winning The Super Bowl Would Be 'Worst-Case Scenario' For Some Sportsbooks



If Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, it would be a bit of a nightmare for the Patriots and the millions of football fans in New England. And they would not be alone. Katie.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:29 Published 4 days ago Colin Cowherd: Tampa is showing a commitment to Brady by signing Fournette | THE HERD



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Leonard Fournette, showing Tom Brady their commitment. Colin Cowherd explains how this move shows Tampa is all in, and decides if Brady will be able to lead the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:54 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this