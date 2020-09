Dolphins, unhappy with 'fluff,' to skip anthems Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The Dolphins have decided to stay inside during both the national anthem and "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" this season, and issued a message Thursday demanding action rather than symbolic gestures in the fight against social injustice. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this