Miami Dolphins criticize NFL, plan to stay in locker room during national anthems

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Miami Dolphins players released a video to discuss why they won't be on the field for the national anthem in their Week 1 contest.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Cam Newton On Julian Edelman's Leadership, Fire On The Field

Cam Newton On Julian Edelman's Leadership, Fire On The Field 01:33

 Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had some great things to say about Julian Edelman's leadership in the locker room and his fire on the football field ahead of New England's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

