Miami Dolphins criticize NFL, plan to stay in locker room during national anthems

13K Mask-Wearing Fans Allowed To Attend Dolphins Home Opener At Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium but 13,000 fans is the maximum number. Katie Johnston reports.
Fins Players Report To Facility For Start Of Training Camp
CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports rookies and veterans alike are hoping to get training camp off to a safe start.
Dolphins Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan Approved
CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports the Fins were 1 of only 8 teams approved so far.