Dansby Swanson’s late heroics lifts Braves past Nationals, 7-6 Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The Atlanta Braves overcame a five-run deficit to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-6. Dansby Swanson hit the game-winning home run. Freddie Freeman hit a pair of jacks in the win over Washington. The Atlanta Braves overcame a five-run deficit to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-6. Dansby Swanson hit the game-winning home run. Freddie Freeman hit a pair of jacks in the win over Washington. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this