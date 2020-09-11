Global  
 

Serena Williams: I never give up

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020
Serena Williams came from a set down to beat fellow mother Tsvetana Pironkova and reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday. The American third seed overcame the unseeded Bulgarian 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 12min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams will play former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka for a place in Saturday's...
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Michael K. Williams Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters 25:45

 Michael K. Williams breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Bessie,' 'When They See Us,' 'The Spoils Before Dying,' 'The Night Of,' 'When We Rise,' 'Hap and Leonard' and 'Lovecraft Country.'

