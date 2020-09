LAST LAPS: Grant Enfinger fights his way to the front for his 3rd season victory in Richmond Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Grant Enfinger battled his way to the front of the field, passing Ben Rhodes for the lead to earn himself his 3rd win of the season at Richmond Raceway for the ToytaCare 250. Grant Enfinger battled his way to the front of the field, passing Ben Rhodes for the lead to earn himself his 3rd win of the season at Richmond Raceway for the ToytaCare 250. 👓 View full article

