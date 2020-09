DNA South Africa risk ban from international cricket after government body suspends CSA https://t.co/0ad59Ya6Fx 11 minutes ago AfricArXiv Risk factors for COVID-19 death in a population cohort study from the Western Cape Province, South Africa >>… https://t.co/MaRRiI8U5o 16 hours ago ecotoxicology https://t.co/5lit8plYCC Herbicide residues in sediments from Lake St Lucia (iSimangaliso World Heritage Site, South… https://t.co/7UzTeTPWWu 21 hours ago Bhekisisa [From our archive] When friends & family were trained to talk about #suicide, it helped reduce the risk of the at-r… https://t.co/JEd65MOO3p 1 day ago DataDENT Children in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are at greater risk of death from diseases worsened by #malnutrition.… https://t.co/IJGpBeCquh 1 day ago Nompu Siziba RT @HerenyaCapital: 1 What most people don't get about investing offshore is they compare the ALL share performance to the S&P 500 or somet… 2 days ago Herenya Capital Advisors 1 What most people don't get about investing offshore is they compare the ALL share performance to the S&P 500 or s… https://t.co/WTfqS95Eb2 2 days ago Akanyang Merementsi RT @tim_cohen: We published today an essay by political risk consultant @ClaudeBaissac on South Africa's narrow path out of economic declin… 2 days ago