Fulham “looking to strengthen the squad and get a few over the line” – Scott Parker

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Having completed the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain, Fulham boss Scott Parker says the club are trying to get a few more signings this window. 🗣"We are looking to strengthen the squad and get a few over the line" Fulham boss Scott Parker on the clubs signing Kenny Tete & Ola Aina […]
