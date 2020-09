Chiefs' Andy Reid was not a fan of face shield he wore in opener, but social media absolutely loved it Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The face shield was a bigger challenge than Houston for Andy Reid in Week 1 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Social media reacts to Andy Reid's face shield hat Coaches have to wear face masks on the sidelines and the Chiefs' coach has a shield that's also a hat. One problem -- it quickly fogged up and social media was...

ESPN 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this