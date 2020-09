Aston Villa fans go nuts as Arsenal make Emi Martinez transfer decision Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Aston Villa transfer news: Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being heavily linked with a move to Villa Park and Mikel Arteta has reportedly taken the decision to sell the Argentinian. Aston Villa transfer news: Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is being heavily linked with a move to Villa Park and Mikel Arteta has reportedly taken the decision to sell the Argentinian. 👓 View full article