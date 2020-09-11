Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Friday, 11 September 2020
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton by two goals in a high-scoring Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Monday night. Frank Lampard has received significant backing from Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich in the 2020 summer transfer window after completing seven deals. Chelsea FC started their summer spending before the […]
