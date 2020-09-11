Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Brighton by two goals in a high-scoring Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Monday night. Frank Lampard has received significant backing from Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich in the 2020 summer transfer window after completing seven deals. Chelsea FC started their summer spending before the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton Michael Owen is backing Everton and Tottenham Hotspur to share the spoils in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon. Although Chelsea FC...

The Sport Review 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this

