|
|
|
Arsenal morning headlines as Edu issues update on Mesut Ozil's future
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
All the very latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Edu, Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez dominate this morning's headlines
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Arsenal do not need Ozil' 02:09
Is Arsenal's Mesut Ozil a Mikel Arteta type player? The Transfer Talk panel discuss.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Ozil 'has power over decision' at Arsenal
Arsenal are well aware 'the power lies with the player' in relation to Mesut Ozil's future, Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:39Published
|
Ozil, Arsenal in 'stand off' over future
Arsenal and Mesut Ozil are currently in a 'stand off' in regards to the German's future at the club according to Kaveh Solhekol.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:32Published
|
Will Ozil stay at Arsenal?
Kaveh Solhekol says it is clear that Arsenal would prefer for Mesut Ozil to leave the club to get his wages off their books.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06Published
Tweets about this
|