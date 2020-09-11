Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal morning headlines as Edu issues update on Mesut Ozil's future

Football.london Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
All the very latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Edu, Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez dominate this morning's headlines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Arsenal do not need Ozil'

'Arsenal do not need Ozil' 02:09

 Is Arsenal's Mesut Ozil a Mikel Arteta type player? The Transfer Talk panel discuss.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ozil 'has power over decision' at Arsenal [Video]

Ozil 'has power over decision' at Arsenal

Arsenal are well aware 'the power lies with the player' in relation to Mesut Ozil's future, Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published
Ozil, Arsenal in 'stand off' over future [Video]

Ozil, Arsenal in 'stand off' over future

Arsenal and Mesut Ozil are currently in a 'stand off' in regards to the German's future at the club according to Kaveh Solhekol.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Will Ozil stay at Arsenal? [Video]

Will Ozil stay at Arsenal?

Kaveh Solhekol says it is clear that Arsenal would prefer for Mesut Ozil to leave the club to get his wages off their books.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this