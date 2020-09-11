Global  
 

EPL: Defending champs Liverpool get title defense underway against Leeds United as 2020-21 season kicks off

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020
Football fans around the world are putting their game face on as the much-awaited Premier League returns for a new season. The stakes are high for defending champions Liverpool who are primed to scale the summit again as the Reds square off with newly-promoted Leeds United in the season opener on September 12th that will be aired...
