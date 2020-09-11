EPL: Defending champs Liverpool get title defense underway against Leeds United as 2020-21 season kicks off

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win



A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on July 26, 2020

Tweets about this