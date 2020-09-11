Jorge Masvidal sizes up Gennady Golovkin during chance encounter at UFC HQ in Las Vegas as report claims DAZN wanted UFC star to face Canelo Alvarez

Global  
 

Jorge Masvidal was gushing in his praise for middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin as the fight stars came face-to-face during a chance meeting. The UFC welterweight has shot to prominence in the past 18 months with a series of eye-catching performances propelling him to superstardom. Conversely, Golovkin is one of the biggest stars in world boxing […]
