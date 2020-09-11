Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds announce head coach has signed new one-year contract and will remain at Elland Road for 2020/21 season
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Marcelo Bielsa has put pen to paper on a new contract with Leeds United, the Premier League club have confirmed. Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League under Bielsa last term, and he takes charge of the Whites’ first top-flight match in 16 years on Saturday evening. Their trip to Liverpool’s Anfield home is […]
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is full of respect for the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing at Leeds - and says the Premier League new boys will be tough opponents as the Reds start their title defence on Saturday (live on Sky Sports Premier League).
