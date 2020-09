Romelu Lukaku claims EA Sports intentionally mess with player stats as FIFA 21 ratings mocked by Aubameyang, Laporte and others Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Romelu Lukaku has taken aim at EA Sports after the release of FIFA 21’s top 100 players. The popular football game will be available worldwide from October 9, its latest release date in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, EA Sports announced the new edition’s top 100 players, with some ratings causing […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New football stadium set up for budding players in Srinagar



Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a change after receiving the Union Territory status in all the key sectors. A huge emphasis is given to sports with an aim to nurture new talents. Football has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:44 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this