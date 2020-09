Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not 'married' to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn't show commitment | UNDISPUTED



During radio interview yesterday Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, stating that the two are 'married' and will be 'renewing their vows' . Skip.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:43 Published 2 days ago

Skip Bayless: Earl Thomas could be a strong addition to Cowboys... but he could also mean trouble



The Baltimore Ravens have released safety Earl Thomas after a dispute with a teammate. Now it's rumored that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that could sign him, possibly heightening their.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07 Published 3 weeks ago