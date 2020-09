Eugenie Bouchard books ticket to Istanbul semifinals Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Despite dropping the first set, Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard will advance to the semifinals of the Istanbul Tennis Championship after coming back to defeat world No. 92 Danka Kovinic on Friday. 👓 View full article

