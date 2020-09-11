Global  
 

Football betting tips: Mo Salah to fire Liverpool past Leeds, Callum Wilson to down West Ham on Newcastle debut – Premier League opening weekend predictions

talkSPORT Friday, 11 September 2020
The 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday, and there are some cracking games in store on the opening weekend. We’ve analysed the fixtures and here are our top betting tips for the first gameweek… Liverpool vs Leeds United (Saturday, 5.30pm) Liverpool begin their hunt to retain the Premier League title on Saturday when […]
