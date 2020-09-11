|
Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis, a potential first-round pick, opts out of season to prepare for NFL Draft
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Davis is the third-ranked draft-eligible offensive lineman in the CBS 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings
