Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis, a potential first-round pick, opts out of season to prepare for NFL Draft

CBS Sports Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Davis is the third-ranked draft-eligible offensive lineman in the CBS 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft [Video]

Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft

SportsPulse: It's fantasy football draft season and our resident expert Steve Gardner provides five tips you need to know to dominate your draft.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Buckeyes' Davis, projected 1st-rounder, opts out

 Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, a projected 1st-rounder in the NFL draft, is opting out of the Buckeyes season.
ESPN


Tweets about this

Bucknuts247

Bucknuts RT @Bill_Kurelic: Check out @SteveHelwagen's breakdown of the impact of #OhioState OL Wyatt Davis declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. https:… 1 minute ago

sicknnyder

Nick Snyder RT @ESPNCFB: Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, a projected first-rounder, announced he is opting out of the Buckeyes' season to prepare for the… 2 minutes ago

Bill_Kurelic

Bill Kurelic Check out @SteveHelwagen's breakdown of the impact of #OhioState OL Wyatt Davis declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. https://t.co/I7ybyyQPd8 2 minutes ago

matt__17

mj RT @Brett_McMurphy: Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis is opting out of 2020 season to declare for 2021 NFL Draft, @PeteThamel reports 4 minutes ago

REMATTHEWS2

RE MATTHEWS RT @Buckeyes: Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis: ‘I believe we would have won the national championship’ https://t.co/tuLyg9xed1 8 minutes ago

RountreeNCAA

IAN ROUNTREE RT @PFF_College: Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis has opted out of the upcoming season. Davis is the top ranked interior OL in the 2021 NFL Dr… 8 minutes ago

cesmit2

Christopher Smith 🌊🌊🌊 RT @PeteThamel: News: Ohio State star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, a potential first round pick, tells @YahooSports he's declaring for th… 9 minutes ago

Damski32

Adamski⚫️🔴🏈 RT @JReidNFL: Ohio State IOL Wyatt Davis has officially declared for the 2021 #NFLDraft. There’s a lot to like about arguably the top int… 11 minutes ago