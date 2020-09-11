Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League fire back at Boris Johnson's decision to delay supporters' return

Daily Star Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Premier League fire back at Boris Johnson's decision to delay supporters' returnPremier League officials have written to Boris Johnson and the government criticising the decision to delay supporters’ return to live matches, saying it is costing clubs £100m a month
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: PL 'willing to be ambitious' with fans' return

PL 'willing to be ambitious' with fans' return 03:41

 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the coronavirus crisis has already cost the Premier League around £700m.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster [Video]

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn [Video]

PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock High in Coalville,Leicestershire. He discusses the Government's U-turn on face coverings inschools and urges pupils to return.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this