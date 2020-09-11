Premier League fire back at Boris Johnson's decision to delay supporters' return

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster



Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn



Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock High in Coalville,Leicestershire. He discusses the Government's U-turn on face coverings inschools and urges pupils to return. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this