Gerrit Cole spins a two-hit complete game in 6-0 win over Orioles Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After losing five straight games, the New York Yankees have to seemed to get out of the hole after winning their last two games. Gerrit Cole had himself a day when he tossed an entire game, allowing just two hits. The Yankees shut out the Baltimore Orioles in the win, 6-0 in the first game of the Friday doubleheader. Brett Gardner also launched his 4th homer of the season in the win.


