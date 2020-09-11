Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gerrit Cole spins a two-hit complete game in 6-0 win over Orioles

FOX Sports Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Gerrit Cole spins a two-hit complete game in 6-0 win over OriolesAfter losing five straight games, the New York Yankees have to seemed to get out of the hole after winning their last two games. Gerrit Cole had himself a day when he tossed an entire game, allowing just two hits. The Yankees shut out the Baltimore Orioles in the win, 6-0 in the first game of the Friday doubleheader. Brett Gardner also launched his 4th homer of the season in the win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Chris Paul was unbelievable' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC Gm 6 win over Rockets & Westbrook's ugly return [Video]

'Chris Paul was unbelievable' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC Gm 6 win over Rockets & Westbrook's ugly return

Russell Westbrook hasn’t been himself since returning for the Houston Rockets. He was able to score 17 last night in Game 6 after only 7 in his Game 5 return, but this time it was in a losing effort...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:18Published
Father and son have priceless reaction to winning video game in UK [Video]

Father and son have priceless reaction to winning video game in UK

A tense and exciting moment was captured by a Nest cam in Humberston, United Kingdom, when father and son win their first final crowd round of video game 'Fall Mountain,' on Monday (August 24). "The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers [Video]

'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers

LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Gerrit Cole pitches two-hit shutout as Yankees beat Orioles in Game 1

 DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka homer in first two innings to give Yankees a 5-0 lead.
Newsday


Tweets about this