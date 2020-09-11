Gerrit Cole spins a two-hit complete game in 6-0 win over Orioles
Friday, 11 September 2020 () After losing five straight games, the New York Yankees have to seemed to get out of the hole after winning their last two games. Gerrit Cole had himself a day when he tossed an entire game, allowing just two hits. The Yankees shut out the Baltimore Orioles in the win, 6-0 in the first game of the Friday doubleheader. Brett Gardner also launched his 4th homer of the season in the win.
