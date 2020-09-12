Eagles vs. Washington Week 1 odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props and bets to consider
Saturday, 12 September 2020 (
1 week ago) Here are some best bets for this week's NFC East matchup between Philadelphia and Washington
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
2 weeks ago
CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston reports.
NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East 04:14
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Raiders vs. Saints Week 2 odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props and bets to consider
Examining the best bets for 'Monday Night Football' as Las Vegas opens a new stadium
CBS Sports
19 hours ago
Broncos vs. Steelers Week 2 odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props and bets to consider
Examining the best bets for Sunday's matchup between Denver and Pittsburgh
CBS Sports
1 day ago
Raiders vs. Panthers Week 1 odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, and bets to consider
Las Vegas and Carolina clash in the season opener, and here are the betting angles you need to know
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Tweets about this