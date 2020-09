Yan Gomes’ eighth-inning solo home run pads Nationals lead to 7-4 Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Yan Gomes hit a solo home run in the eighth inning that put his Washington Nationals ahead of the Atlanta Braves by a score of 7-4. Yan Gomes hit a solo home run in the eighth inning that put his Washington Nationals ahead of the Atlanta Braves by a score of 7-4. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this