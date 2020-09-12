Global  
 

Serena Williams to continue record-equalling chase at French Open

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020
Serena Williams plans to dust herself down after the disappointment of another failed attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title and continue her chase at Roland Garros this month. Williams crashed out of the US Open semi-finals on Thursday, blowing a set lead to lose in three hard-fought sets to former world...
