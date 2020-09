Wild acquire former Gopher Nick Bjugstad in trade with Penguins Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Wild acquired center Nick Bjugstad from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional selection in the 2021 draft The Wild acquired center Nick Bjugstad from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional selection in the 2021 draft 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this