Luke Voit drives in six, clubs his 16th homer of the season as Yankees defeat Orioles, 10-1 Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The New York Yankees got back to their winning ways after a 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. Luke Voit drove in six runs and clubbed his 16th homer of the season, which ties him for most in the league with Mike Trout.

