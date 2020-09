Canada's Brooke Henderson in the hunt entering weekend play at ANA Inspiration Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson shot a 1-under 71 and enters the weekend tied for seventh position with nine others. Nelly Korda of the U.S. held her lead at the conclusion of Friday's second round. 👓 View full article

