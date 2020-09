Mets rout Blue Jays as teams pay tribute in remembrance of 9/11 attacks Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honour of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 Friday night. 👓 View full article

