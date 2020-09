Victoria Azarenka: Instead of getting the ego damaged, I tried to remove that Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams on Thursday and set up a US Open final against Japan's Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 1-6 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former World No. 1 is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Business - Published 16 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts.... You Might Like

Tweets about this