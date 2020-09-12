Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Morgan to join Tottenham in short term club deal to add more star power to WSL after Lucy Bronze joins Man City

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Tottenham are understood to be ready to sign USA captain Alex Morgan on a short term deal. The 31-year-old World Cup winner, who helped knock England out of the tournament last year en route to back-to-back triumphs, is thought to be ready to commit to the WSL side until December. Morgan has scored 107 times […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bronze hungry to bring trophies to City [Video]

Bronze hungry to bring trophies to City

Lucy Bronze says she wants to help make Manchester City's younger players into winners and is targeting more trophies at her new club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings' [Video]

Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings'

Nebraska man Ander Christensen asks lawmakers to remove the term 'bonelesschicken wings' 'from our menus and from our hearts' during a local councilmeeting. Mr Christensen made a passionate speech..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS [Video]

Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS

Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published

Tweets about this

AndreeaGiuclea

Andreea Giuclea 😱 🤩 She can drink real tea now. https://t.co/sGO6Tp4dqK 29 seconds ago

DandyBoy_100

Mr Dandy RT @Dandy_Boy1: United States forward Alex Morgan is set to join Tottenham on a short-term deal. #angelsports https://t.co/vVFBtLi20K 1 minute ago

MissKDavey

Kat Davey RT @WomensSport: Alex Morgan to join Tottenham in highest profile Women's Super League transfer in history | @KatieWhyatt https://t.co/GKnT… 10 minutes ago

rammsteinaf1

RammsteinAF1 RT @brfootball: Alex Morgan is set to join Tottenham on a short-term deal, according to @itsmeglinehan and @PaulTenorio ⚪️ https://t.co/24f… 14 minutes ago

Alfaenshe

Al-haji Ismail United States forward Alex Morgan set to join Tottenham https://t.co/aL1aUnNyVQ 26 minutes ago

Dandy_Boy1

Dandy Boy United States forward Alex Morgan is set to join Tottenham on a short-term deal. #angelsports https://t.co/vVFBtLi20K 29 minutes ago

KeziaFernandaaa

Kezia Fernanda RT @BleacherReport: Alex Morgan will join Tottenham for the rest of the year, per @itsmeglinehan and @PaulTenorio https://t.co/gcMrVii5mE 44 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Sources: USWNT's Morgan to join Spurs on loan https://t.co/d7WnNAH5zC ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/M1kd6hQ0eI 53 minutes ago