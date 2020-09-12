Global  
 

Naomi Osaka defeats Brady to reach US Open final

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka defeated 28th seed Jennifer Brady in a high quality three-setter to reach the US Open final on Thursday, crediting her run to a carefree attitude post-lockdown. The Japanese 2018 US Open champion overcame the 25-year-old American 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 8min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka,...
