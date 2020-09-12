Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool v Leeds LIVE commentary: Full exclusive coverage as Premier League champions take on newly-promoted Whites

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
GameDay is back and we’ve got a belter for you on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season – Liverpool v Leeds. Top-flight champions Liverpool welcome newly-promoted Leeds to Anfield on Saturday evening in a mammoth clash to get new campaign off with a bang. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were superb last season and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview 01:07

 Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp 'can't wait' to meet Bielsa [Video]

Klopp 'can't wait' to meet Bielsa

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is full of respect for the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing at Leeds - and says the Premier League new boys will be tough opponents as the Reds start their title defence on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day [Video]

Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day

Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Rashford surprises fans at home for Coca Cola partnership [Video]

Rashford surprises fans at home for Coca Cola partnership

Marcus Rashford makes surprise visits to fans homes to celebrate the start ofthe new Premier League season with Coca Cola.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds chief Andrea Radrizzani outlines top six aim ahead of new Premier League season after initial survival ambition

 Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani wants the Elland Road club to challenge for a top six finish in the Premier League… inside FIVE years! The Whites finished top of...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this