Supercomputer gives final Premier League table verdict before of 2020/21 season Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The final Premier League table has been predicted ahead of the first match of the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage - and it won’t make for good reading for supporters of Liverpool, Leeds or Arsenal The final Premier League table has been predicted ahead of the first match of the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage - and it won’t make for good reading for supporters of Liverpool, Leeds or Arsenal 👓 View full article