Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pjanic trains at Barcelona for first time after coronavirus all-clear

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Miralem Pjanic trained at Barcelona for the first time on Saturday after being cleared of coronavirus. New €60million signing Pjanic tested positive for COVID-19 in August and had to go into quarantine, meaning he only arrived in Barcelona on Thursday. He worked out at the club’s training ground for the first time on Saturday, ahead […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Isolation For First Responders Suffering From 9/11-Related Illnesses [Video]

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Isolation For First Responders Suffering From 9/11-Related Illnesses

Our 9/11 heroes, the first responders who ran to help that day, are now suffering new medical challenges. COVID-19 has not only claimed lives, it's also brought isolation for many of them due to their..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
Cute Baby taste Lemon for first time [Video]

Cute Baby taste Lemon for first time

Cute Baby taste Lemon for first time

Credit: Fox Media     Duration: 01:04Published
Cleo If I Coul Turn Back Time movie [Video]

Cleo If I Coul Turn Back Time movie

Cleo If I Coul Turn Back Time movie trailer HD - Synopsis: A magic clock which can turn back time - the imaginative Cleo has dreamt of finding it ever since she first heard about this lost gem. When..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

worldsolarnews

World Solar News Pjanic trains at Barcelona for first time after coronavirus all-clear: Miralem Pjanic… https://t.co/murxwtG5PY 45 minutes ago