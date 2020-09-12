|
Pjanic trains at Barcelona for first time after coronavirus all-clear
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Miralem Pjanic trained at Barcelona for the first time on Saturday after being cleared of coronavirus. New €60million signing Pjanic tested positive for COVID-19 in August and had to go into quarantine, meaning he only arrived in Barcelona on Thursday. He worked out at the club’s training ground for the first time on Saturday, ahead […]
|
|
|
