Arsenal stars Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos involved in heated scrap during warm-up for Fulham clash

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah were involved in a heated clash during the warm-up for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Fulham. The Gunners duo, who are both on the bench for the trip to Craven Cottage, were caught angrily pushing and shoving after a fallout during a training drill. Nketiah appeared riled by a strong […]
