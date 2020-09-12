Global  
 

Fascinating Alexandre Lacazette stat as Arsenal striker opens scoring in Premier League opener against Fulham

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
All that early-season optimism from Arsenal fans seem justified as they’ve made a fast start in their Premier League opener. The Gunners are winning 1-0 at newly-promoted Fulham, a match you can listen to LIVE on talkSPORT now. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring as he scrambled the ball home in the eighth minute after new […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Luiz misses Arsenal training

Luiz misses Arsenal training 04:53

 David Luiz is a doubt for Arsenal's opening Premier League game with Fulham after missing training on Wednesday, Ian Bolton reports.

