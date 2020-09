Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah get into heated exchange before Arsenal vs Fulham Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Arsenal are in action against Fulham this afternoon and there was a flashpoint before a ball had even been kicked at Craven Cottage Arsenal are in action against Fulham this afternoon and there was a flashpoint before a ball had even been kicked at Craven Cottage πŸ‘“ View full article