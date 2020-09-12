College football Week 2 scores, schedule and must-see moments
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Here's the best of the week in college football as the schedule picks up in Week 2. South Carolina is getting ready to unveil a 19,000-pound golden gamecock statue, SMU is cooking up frog legs and a whole lot more.
Tri County Academy's Kamp Shepherd is the first Blitz 16 Player of the Week of the year. Kamp posted two touchdowns and 3 interceptions leading Tri County their straight win as they defeated Sylva Bay..